A Second New Variant Of Coronavirus Strain Found In UK - UK Health Minister

Wed 23rd December 2020 | 09:50 PM

The UK has identified a second new variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 responsible for the COVID-19 disease in two patients that are contacts of people that had traveled from South Africa, health minister, Matt Hancock, said on Wednesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The UK has identified a second new variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 responsible for the COVID-19 disease in two patients that are contacts of people that had traveled from South Africa, health minister, Matt Hancock, said on Wednesday.

"This is not news that anyone wants to deliver," Hancock said at a press briefing, as the UK government tries to cope with the highly contagious strain found in south east England some weeks ago.

