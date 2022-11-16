UrduPoint.com

'A Shock': Divers Fish For Waste To Preserve Greece's Aegean Shores

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2022 | 08:20 PM

'A shock': divers fish for waste to preserve Greece's Aegean shores

On the Greek island of Naxos, two divers reeled in not the catch of the day but a jumble of cable, rope, fishing nets and old clothes from the seafloor

Nxos, Greece, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :On the Greek island of Naxos, two divers reeled in not the catch of the day but a jumble of cable, rope, fishing nets and old clothes from the seafloor.

They are part of a dozen-strong team from Aegean Rebreath, marine conservationists who for the past five years have sought to preserve the azure waters that attract millions of holidaymakers every summer.

On a bright winter's day, they fished out tires, chairs, mobile phones, cutlery, CDs, and a broom, alongside dozens of cans and bottles.

"We have extracted more than a ton of marine waste from the port (in two days)," said George Sarelakos, the group's co-founder and head.

"The other side of the harbour is a real dumping ground," said Sarelakos, 44.

Greece's struggle with marine pollution is not new.

In 2019, actor Leonardo DiCaprio said in an Instagram post that there were plastic bags, toilet seats and hundreds of discarded fishing nets "stuck to the seabed" of nearby Andros island.

Related Topics

Mobile George Leonardo DiCaprio 2019 Post From Million Instagram

Recent Stories

Delegation from 35th Mid-Career management course ..

Delegation from 35th Mid-Career management course visits Pakistan Telecommunicat ..

43 seconds ago
 KEMU's leader in medical education: Governor Punja ..

KEMU's leader in medical education: Governor Punjab

46 seconds ago
 Iran releases Greek tankers seized in May: Athens

Iran releases Greek tankers seized in May: Athens

48 seconds ago
 TCF urges to save education of flood-affected chil ..

TCF urges to save education of flood-affected children

50 seconds ago
 India requires to answer questions over its conduc ..

India requires to answer questions over its conduct as nuclear state: FO spokesp ..

4 minutes ago
 Pak Arab scandal: Court adjourns hearing of Ammar ..

Pak Arab scandal: Court adjourns hearing of Ammar's bail plea till Nov 22

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.