A Station A Day On Tokyo's Teeming Yamanote Line
Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2024 | 01:10 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) In service since 1885, the Yamanote is Tokyo's most important and most famous train line, with millions cramming into the 35-kilometre (22-mile) route's distinctive green carriages every day.
AFP photographer Richard A. Brooks photographed the Yamanote's 30 stations in June -- a different one every day -- capturing the hustle and bustle at the heart of the world's biggest urban area.
The elevated tracks loop around the centre of the Japanese metropolis in 60 minutes, connecting the main commercial, transport and tourist areas including the stations of Shinjuku, Shibuya and Tokyo.
Trains depart every two to four minutes, trundling clockwise and counter-clockwise -- "sotomawari" and "uchi-mawari" -- taking "salarymen" to offices, kids to baseball practice and lonely pensioners nowhere in particular.
Twenty-eight of the stations have safety platform doors, the first ones installed in 2011 after a visually impaired traveller fell onto the tracks.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024
IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notification
Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank
PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..
Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamaba ..
Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promoting interfaith harmony,peace
Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: Afnan Ullah
DC Murree directs for timely completion of development projects
All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istekham’ operation: Rana Sana
2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cultural Dialogue concludes
Distt admin to speed up action against dengue
More Stories From World
-
French PM urges united front to stop far-right takeover2 hours ago
-
Colombian dens of iniquity recycled to serve victims2 hours ago
-
VP Harris does high-wire act as Biden wobbles2 hours ago
-
Pro-Palestinian group scales Australia's parliament2 hours ago
-
DR Congo sentences 25 soldiers to death for 'fleeing the enemy': lawyer2 hours ago
-
Mbappe, Ronaldo face off as France and Portugal clash at Euro 20242 hours ago
-
Labour tipped to oust Tories as campaigning ends in UK election3 hours ago
-
White House says zero chance Biden will withdraw3 hours ago
-
Fires in Brazil's Pantanal push wetlands community to limit3 hours ago
-
History-maker Cavendish eclipses Merckx with 35th Tour de France stage win3 hours ago
-
Messi a doubt for Argentina ahead of Copa quarter-final4 hours ago
-
Sinner, Alcaraz move on at Wimbledon as Osaka slumps on Centre Court return4 hours ago