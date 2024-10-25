A taste of Filipino culture at Riyadh Season 2024

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Riyadh Season 2024 welcomed visitors to a vibrant celebration of Filipino culture at Suwaidi Park. In partnership with the Ministry of Media and the General Entertainment Authority, Philippine Week showcases a diverse range of activities, including theater performances, bazaars, games, and culinary delights.

From October 22 to 25, visitors have the opportunity to immerse themselves in Filipino traditions, customs, and arts. The event highlights the rich tapestry of Filipino culture, offering a unique experience for all ages.

Suwaidi Park, one of the key attractions of Riyadh Season, served as the hub for the Philippine Week festivities. Visitors enjoy the opportunity to explore nine different cultures from eleven countries, making it a truly international experience.

The fifth edition of Riyadh Season continues to captivate audiences worldwide with its diverse entertainment offerings. From concerts and exhibitions to cultural showcases, the season offers thousands of events featuring renowned celebrities and global brands.