A Telephone Conversation Between The Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Turkmenistan And The Minister For External Affairs Of The Republic Of India

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2022 | 03:27 PM

On January 24, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Minister for External Affairs of the Republic of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

During the conversation, the ministers discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral relations. The parties noted the importance they attach to the expansion and deepening of comprehensive ties in the areas of political and diplomatic contacts, trade-economic cooperation, cultural and humanitarian exchanges. The parties stressed the need for the speedy implementation of the agreements reached at the highest state level in recent years, primarily during meetings and telephone conversations between President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, President of the Republic of India Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In this regard, the ministers exchanged views on the implementation of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project, emphasizing the need to intensify work at the bilateral and multilateral levels.

The heads of the foreign affairs agencies paid special attention to the preparations for the First “Central Asia-India” Summit, which will be held in the coming days via videoconference.

