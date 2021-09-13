UrduPoint.com

A Third Of Children's Acute Beds In England Occupied By Minors With Nowhere To Go- Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 07:17 PM

A Third of Children's Acute Beds in England Occupied by Minors With Nowhere to Go- Reports

Roughly one third of acute hospital beds in England are currently occupied by vulnerable children with who have no need for emergency medical care but stay at hospitals, because they have no other place to go, The Guardian newspaper reported on Monday, citing pediatricians

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) Roughly one third of acute hospital beds in England are currently occupied by vulnerable children with who have no need for emergency medical care but stay at hospitals, because they have no other place to go, The Guardian newspaper reported on Monday, citing pediatricians.

The newspaper said it learned that doctors feel like very expensive "babysitters," as they had to deal with vulnerable children who display such challenging behavior some have severe neurodevelopmental or eating disorders, others show self-harming behavior that they could not be looked after in children's homes.

"It is estimated that roughly a third of acute hospital beds at the moment are full of these vulnerable young people, many who are subject to child protection plans, or they are already children in care, living in a residential placement that's falling apart," pediatric consultant Emilia Wawrzkowicz told The Guardian.

Though sometimes these children do need emergency medical assistance, doctors are "babysitting, fundamentally," Wawrzkowicz said, calling it "a desperate situation."

Another reason why these children are stuck at hospitals, occupying acute beds, is that they do not have diagnosable mental illnesses to qualify for psychiatric "tier four" beds that are limited and expensive.

Another expert, Charlotte Ramsden, president of the Association of Director of Children's Services, in turn, warned that further neglecting the needs of traumatized children would result in an increase in child suicides and lead to more minors ending up in custody after harming others.

Related Topics

Young Lead Charlotte

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Expo 2020 Duba ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Expo 2020 Dubai site and UAE Pavilion

3 minutes ago
 Emirates launches first airline virtual reality ap ..

Emirates launches first airline virtual reality app in Oculus store

4 minutes ago
 UN nuclear watchdog chief vows 'firmness' with Ira ..

UN nuclear watchdog chief vows 'firmness' with Iran

1 minute ago
 Dr Sania calls on PM, briefs on Ehsaas programme

Dr Sania calls on PM, briefs on Ehsaas programme

1 minute ago
 3 more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

3 more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 Two women lynched in DR Congo over witchcraft clai ..

Two women lynched in DR Congo over witchcraft claims

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.