MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) Roughly one third of acute hospital beds in England are currently occupied by vulnerable children with who have no need for emergency medical care but stay at hospitals, because they have no other place to go, The Guardian newspaper reported on Monday, citing pediatricians.

The newspaper said it learned that doctors feel like very expensive "babysitters," as they had to deal with vulnerable children who display such challenging behavior some have severe neurodevelopmental or eating disorders, others show self-harming behavior that they could not be looked after in children's homes.

"It is estimated that roughly a third of acute hospital beds at the moment are full of these vulnerable young people, many who are subject to child protection plans, or they are already children in care, living in a residential placement that's falling apart," pediatric consultant Emilia Wawrzkowicz told The Guardian.

Though sometimes these children do need emergency medical assistance, doctors are "babysitting, fundamentally," Wawrzkowicz said, calling it "a desperate situation."

Another reason why these children are stuck at hospitals, occupying acute beds, is that they do not have diagnosable mental illnesses to qualify for psychiatric "tier four" beds that are limited and expensive.

Another expert, Charlotte Ramsden, president of the Association of Director of Children's Services, in turn, warned that further neglecting the needs of traumatized children would result in an increase in child suicides and lead to more minors ending up in custody after harming others.