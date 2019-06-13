(@imziishan)

A two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit kicked off on Thursday in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) A two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit kicked off on Thursday in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation is an international intergovernmental organization, currently comprising eight member states, namely China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. It also has four observer states such as Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia, while Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Turkey are the organization's dialogue partners.

The SCO was founded by the leaders of Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan in Shanghai on June 15, 2001. Nevertheless, the history of the organization dates back to 1996, when Chinese, Kazakh, Kyrgyz, Russian, and Tajik leaders gathered in Shanghai and signed the Treaty on Deepening Military Trust in Border Regions. One year later, they signed in Moscow the Treaty on the Reduction of Military Forces in Border Regions, with these two documents facilitating cooperation between the countries.

In 2001, the five countries were joined by Uzbekistan and the newly established group got its official name - the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

In June 2002, the SCO leaders signed the SCO Charter during the St. Petersburg summit in Russia, which came into force on September 19, 2003. The Charter is a fundamental statutory document determining the organization's purposes and principles, as well as its structure and main areas of activity.

The SCO's main goals, enshrined in the Charter, include ensuring regional security; fighting against terrorism, extremism and drug trafficking; and expanding humanitarian contacts and deepening economic cooperation, primarily in the transport, trade and investment spheres.

The Treaty on Long-Term Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation, signed in August 2007 in Bishkek, became a firm step toward strengthening the association's legal framework.

SCO activity acquired a broad economic dimension in September 2003, when the organization's members signed a 20-year Program of Multilateral Trade and Economic Cooperation. The program set a long-term goal of establishing a free trade zone within the SCO and a short-term goal of providing a favorable environment for trade and investment.

In 2006, the organization announced its plans to combat international drug trafficking, seen as a financial pillar of global terrorism. Effective joint counteraction against global threats became a key issue on the SCO's agenda.

The Treaty on Long-Term Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation, signed in August 2007 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, became a firm step toward strengthening the association's legal framework.

In 2008, the organization committed itself to stabilize the situation in Afghanistan, engulfed in a long-lasting military conflict.

The Council of Heads of State (CHS) is the SCO's top decision-making body and meets once a year, making key decisions on matters of the organization's activity.

The SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) also meets once a year to discuss multilateral cooperation strategy and priorities and address current cooperation issues. It also approves the organization's annual budget.

In addition to CHS and CHG meetings, there is also a mechanism for arranging meetings at the level of parliaments; security council secretaries; ministers of foreign affairs, defense, emergency situations, economics, transportation, culture, education and healthcare; and at the level of the heads of law enforcement agencies, chairmen of supreme and arbitration courts, and prosecutors general.

The major economic bodies of the organization are the SCO Business Council, the SCO Interbank Consortium, and the Council of National Coordinators in charge of management interaction within the SCO.

The only two permanent bodies of the organization are the Secretariat in Beijing, which is supervised by the SCO secretary-general, and the Executive Committee of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

SCO member states chair the organization based on a rotating annual presidency, completing their term with a summit on the territory of a presiding state.

The secretary-general and the director of the Executive Committee are appointed by the CHS for three years. These posts are occupied by Vladimir Norov (Uzbekistan) and Evgeny Sysoev (Russia), respectively.

The SCO's official and working languages are Russian and Chinese.

In June 2018, Kyrgyzstan assumed the SCO presidency.

The 2019 SCO summit is held in Bishkek from June 13-14.