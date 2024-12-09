A Two-week Chomos Festival Starts In Kalash
Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2024 | 02:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The historic and ancient festival of Chomos has commenced in the scenic valleys of Kalash, including Bumburet, Rumbur, and Birir, in district Chitral.
This annual 15-day festival, celebrated with grandeur, marks the New Year for the Kalash community and attracts both domestic and international tourists in large numbers.
Under the directions of Tashfeen Haider, Director General of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, facilities for tourists have been enhanced.
Tourist information centers in Chitral City and Upper Dir have been activated to assistÂ foreign and local tourists.
Additionally, Tourism Police officers and enforcement inspectors have been deployed in the valleys to ensure safety of tourists and monitor the quality of services in hotels and guesthouses.
It is pertinent to mention here that the Kalashi people observe different rituals during Chomos festival as part of celebrations of new year.
They also present traditional songs, dances, and rituals. The festival would culminate on December 22.
Every year, the festival attracts countless visitors eager to witness and immerse themselves in the unique traditions of the Kalash tribe.
