A World Cup on three continents sparks climate concerns

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The 2030 FIFA World Cup will send dozens of football teams and hordes of fans crisscrossing the globe for matches on three continents, sparking alarm over the environmental cost.

An announcement on the 2030 and 2034 World Cups will be made on Wednesday, with expectations of a dramatic expansion of geographic footprint -- and with that planet-heating greenhouse gas emissions.

While Saudi Arabia is the lone candidate for 2034, Morocco, Spain and Portugal have formed a joint bid for the 2030 tournament, with Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay each also set to host a match.

Guillaume Gouze, of the Centre of Sports Law and Economics at the University of Limoges, said FIFA has a "moral responsibility" to integrate climate concerns into its tournament plans.

Instead, he said, it had proposed World Cups that are an "ecological aberration".

- 'Crazy idea' -

Benja Faecks of the NGO Carbon Market Watch, which evaluates climate promises of major events, told AFP that in general attempts at greenwashing in sport -- or "sportswashing" -- are harder than they used to be, with academics and campaigners holding organisations to account.

But she said that the 2030 tournament was "an unfortunate geographic choice".

When an event is spread over sites thousands of kilometres apart, teams and potentially hundreds of thousands of their loyal fans have to travel by plane.

The three matches in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay are to mark the 100th anniversary of the event, which was born in Montevideo.

FIFA is keen to support access to football across different parts of the world, said David Gogishvili, a researcher at the University of Lausanne in Switzerland.

But "it is a crazy idea in terms of the impact this choice will have on the planet", he added.

FIFA has already expanded participation in the competition, which will see 48 teams take part in the 2026 edition -- held in Mexico, the United States and Canada -- compared to 32 in 2022.

This "is almost worse than the Cup on three continents," says Aurelien Francois, who teaches sports management at the University of Rouen in France.

More teams means more fans wanting to visit the venues, more capacity needed in the hotel and catering sector, and more waste, among other issues.

FIFA says that, with the exception of the games in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay "for 101 games, the tournament will be played in a footprint of neighbouring countries in close geographic proximity and with extensive and well developed transport links and infrastructure".