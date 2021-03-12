UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

A Year After Covid First Hit, Italy Faces 'new Wave': Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 09:11 PM

A year after Covid first hit, Italy faces 'new wave': Prime Minister

Italy is facing "a new wave" of coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Friday as his government prepared to tighten restrictions across most of the country

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Italy is facing "a new wave" of coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Friday as his government prepared to tighten restrictions across most of the country.

"More than a year after the start of the health emergency, we are unfortunately facing a new wave of infections," he said during a visit to a new vaccination centre at Rome's Fiumicino airport.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Visit Rome Italy Government Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rs. 325 bln reduction in circular debt targetted f ..

3 minutes ago

Sri Lanka bristles over Chinese doormats featuring ..

3 minutes ago

UK inquest into French ship sinking to resume in O ..

3 minutes ago

British Prime Minister rules out return of Parthen ..

3 minutes ago

Bulgaria suspends AstraZeneca vaccine

7 minutes ago

10 mud houses reduced to ashes in Tharparkar

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.