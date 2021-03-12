A year after Covid first hit, Italy faces 'new wave': Prime Minister

Italy is facing "a new wave" of coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Friday as his government prepared to tighten restrictions across most of the country

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Italy is facing "a new wave" of coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Friday as his government prepared to tighten restrictions across most of the country.

"More than a year after the start of the health emergency, we are unfortunately facing a new wave of infections," he said during a visit to a new vaccination centre at Rome's Fiumicino airport.