A year after Ethiopian crash, a new 'family' bonded by loss

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :It is an unlikely friendship that grew out of grief and has become a source of support and activism in the aftermath of the Boeing 737 MAX Ethiopian Airlines crash one year ago.

Nadia Milleron lost her daughter Samya, 24, in the crash and Zipporah Kuria, now herself 24, lost her father Joseph Kuria Waithaka.

The two are now close friends after teaming up to campaign for improved aviation safety in the wake of the disaster on March 10 that killed 157 people.

Milleron, from Massachusetts, is the niece of famed US consumer activist Ralph Nader, while Kuria is the daughter of a British family of Kenyan origin.

Also part of their closely-bonded group is Milleron's son Tor Stumo, 21.

"We are family now, bonded by blood and by loss," Kurai told AFP as the trio walked together on a sunny winter's day through Times Square and Central Park in New York.

"I think every time we feel a bit lost, we lose a bit of hope, we look at each other and we know we are not in it alone," Kurai said.

Emotions are high, and the three often veer between tears and smiles, comforting each other affectionately.

Milleron said they hoped that "by helping each, supporting each other and understanding each other, we could prevent other families to go through what we are going through." Milleron and Kurai have become formidable activists, taking to the corridors of power to campaign for their common cause.

In Cologne, Kurai pressed European aviation regulator EASA to independently inspect the MAX before clearing it for a return to service.

And in Washington they lobbied regulators and politicians, attending congressional hearings where pilots and aviation experts accused Boeing of cutting corners on safety in the rush to develop the MAX as a rival to an Airbus plane.