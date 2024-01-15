A year of homicide in the British capital

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Reminders of violent death and lives cut brutally short can be seen across the British capital, from its bleaker commuter hinterlands to even its most sought-after neighborhoods.

Raindrops cover the cellophane of decaying flowers left outside a fried chicken shop in Camberwell. On Primrose Hill, half-empty bottles of wine from a tragic New Year's Eve party lie on the damp grass.

Elsewhere, yellowing bouquets can be found under trees, by a terraced house down a suburban side street and a supermarket storefront.

Tributes are left outside a school, on a canal towpath, near a nightclub, in a park, and the graffiti-ed wall of a deserted industrial estate.

Photos of the victims are often taped to the poles of street signs. Ink runs on scribbled notes of condolence.

At the more elaborate makeshift memorials, helium balloons, tealight candles, packets of sweets and a football shirt are left as offerings.

The Metropolitan Police said there were 110 recorded homicides in 2023 in the 620-square-mile (1,605-square-kilometre) Greater London area for which it is responsible -- one more than in 2022.

Of the 110 victims, 91 were male and 19 female.