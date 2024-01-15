Open Menu

A Year Of Homicide In The British Capital

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2024 | 01:00 PM

A year of homicide in the British capital

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Reminders of violent death and lives cut brutally short can be seen across the British capital, from its bleaker commuter hinterlands to even its most sought-after neighborhoods.

Raindrops cover the cellophane of decaying flowers left outside a fried chicken shop in Camberwell. On Primrose Hill, half-empty bottles of wine from a tragic New Year's Eve party lie on the damp grass.

Elsewhere, yellowing bouquets can be found under trees, by a terraced house down a suburban side street and a supermarket storefront.

Tributes are left outside a school, on a canal towpath, near a nightclub, in a park, and the graffiti-ed wall of a deserted industrial estate.

Photos of the victims are often taped to the poles of street signs. Ink runs on scribbled notes of condolence.

At the more elaborate makeshift memorials, helium balloons, tealight candles, packets of sweets and a football shirt are left as offerings.

The Metropolitan Police said there were 110 recorded homicides in 2023 in the 620-square-mile (1,605-square-kilometre) Greater London area for which it is responsible -- one more than in 2022.

Of the 110 victims, 91 were male and 19 female.

Related Topics

Football Police London Male From

Recent Stories

Haier Brand Seminar 2024 Leading Together; Transfo ..

Haier Brand Seminar 2024 Leading Together; Transformation, Localization, Digital ..

3 minutes ago
 Bushra Bibi challenges Nikah case during iddat in ..

Bushra Bibi challenges Nikah case during iddat in IHC

8 minutes ago
 Shadab Khan shares heartwarming marriage tale

Shadab Khan shares heartwarming marriage tale

38 minutes ago
 ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 ..

ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 on Senate resolution

50 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024

4 hours ago
Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T ..

Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T20I match

19 hours ago
 New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20 ..

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20I clash

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

1 day ago
 ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 mid ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight

2 days ago
 Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation ..

Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle

2 days ago

More Stories From World