Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Kirill Yavkin still gets "chills down his spine" when he thinks back to when gunmen killed 145 people at the Crocus City Hall last year, in Russia's deadliest attack in 20 years.

The images of the March 22 attack on the concert hall near Moscow circulated around the world, showing four men calmly opening fire on the crowd and finishing off the wounded.

Yavkin, 23, had a work meeting with fellow musicians at Crocus hall, just before a concert of the Russian rock group Piknik.

All of a sudden, "a noise like firecrackers" rang out from the stalls, he told AFP.

"We saw people rushing in panic towards the stage and hiding backstage," he said.

"Some fell between the rows. I was almost paralysed by it," he said.

The attack, which was claimed by the Islamic State (IS) group, lasted about 20 minutes and the assailants set the hall on fire before fleeing the scene.

With his boss, Yavkin took out about twenty other VIP guests who were trapped in their booths, while smoke was already billowing.

Lost and disoriented, they did not know where to go.

That was when something happened which he calls a "miracle" -- a young attendant appeared and helped them.

"She showed us how to get out by going through the technical rooms before disappearing into the smoke," he said, adding: "She saved us."

His boss, Alexei Kozin, a 47-year-old music producer, said he "tries not to think about it to avoid the flashbacks" that haunt him.

"I still haven't told my mum I was there," he added, his voice hushed.

Kozin still goes to concerts for work but, once there, he said: "I keep an eye on the security services and check where the emergency exits are."