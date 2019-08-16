UrduPoint.com
A321 Crew In Moscow Emergency Landing Reacted In 'Splendid Fashion' - US Aviation Expert

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) The crew of the Airbus A321 airplane that made an emergency landing in the Moscow region earlier on Thursday acted in a magnificent manner, US aviation safety expert Todd Curtis told Sputnik.

"It looks like the crew reacted in a splendid fashion," Curtis, who is also a former Boeing engineer, said.

The airplane, traveling from Moscow to Simferopol, was forced to make a hard landing in a corn field near the Zhukovsky Airport 36 kilometers southeast of Moscow.

According to Russia's Federal Transport Agency Rosaviatsiya, there were 226 passengers and seven crew members on board the A312. Russia's Emergencies Ministry said that at least 75 people, including 19 children, sustained injuries during the emergency landing.

Curtis said all modern airplanes, including the A321, may continue to fly and land safely in case of engine breakdown during the critical phase of the flight while taking-off. 

"It appears that the crew landed about one kilometer from the end of the runway, so any actions taken by the crew would have to be implemented very soon after the impact," Curtis said.

The A321 took off from Zhukovsky Airport at 6:05 a.m. local time [3:05 GMT]. Shortly  after taking off, the airplane struck a flock of gulls, which disrupted the work of the aircraft's two engines and forced it to land on a nearby cornfield.

