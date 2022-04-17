UrduPoint.com

Abandoned Ammunition Depot Of Neo-Nazi Azov Battalion Found In Health Complex In DPR

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2022 | 10:40 AM

Abandoned Ammunition Depot of Neo-Nazi Azov Battalion Found in Health Complex in DPR

URZUF (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2022) An abandoned ammunition depot of the Ukrainian neo-Nazi battalion Azov found in the basement of the Yalta health complex located in the village of Urzuf in the Donetsk People's Republic, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

The complex is located on the coast of the Sea of Azov in about 40 kilometers (24.8 miles) west of Mariupol.

"The ammunition depot is located (in the basement) under the Yalta health complex. There are a huge number of boxes of ammunition. Here you need to watch your step. The territory is large, and unfortunately, it is impossible to check everything for 'surprises'," the correspondent said.

The video footage made by the correspondent shows boxes with 30mm autocannon shells, automatic cartridges, a mortar mine and a can of small flechette shells for improvised explosive devices.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Russia said that the aim of its operation is "demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine."

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Luhansk Yalta Mariupol Donetsk February

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th April 2022

1 hour ago
 Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Mi ..

Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Minister

10 hours ago
 Johnson Tells Zelenskyy UK Will Continue Sending M ..

Johnson Tells Zelenskyy UK Will Continue Sending Military Aid to Ukraine - Offic ..

10 hours ago
 Over 9,000 People Attended Protest Against Far Rig ..

Over 9,000 People Attended Protest Against Far Right in Paris - Reports

11 hours ago
 Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Mi ..

Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Minister

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.