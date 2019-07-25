Abandoned Military Site Catches Fire in Germany - Firefighters

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Former military shooting grounds went up in flames on Thursday south of the German capital in the state of Brandenburg, the regional firefighting department said.

The fire at the training site Keilberg near the town of Juetenburg has spread to almost 25 acres, or the size of 14 football fields, according to the Maerkische Allgemeine newspaper.

Juetenburg Mayor Joachim Wasmansdorff told the daily that access of fire brigades to the ordnance-contaminated site had been limited for fear of explosions.

Brandenburg police said several fires were also reported along the rail tracks near Schmerkendorf further south, as well as in supermarkets in nearby Falkenberg and Uebigau-Wahrenbrueck.

Sweltering heat has swept into much of Europe this week, with record-high temperatures reported in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands. This is the second heatwave to hit the continent in less than a month.