MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) The artificial rejection of traditional energy resources will inevitably lead to an even greater energy crisis and, possibly, political tensions, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"In our opinion, only a balance of energy sources can guarantee the stability of energy markets in the future. That is, the artificial rejection of traditional energy resources, which a number of countries are trying to impose today, will inevitably lead to even greater energy crises than the current one, and then economic and, possibly, political crises," Novak wrote in an op-ed for the Energy Policy magazine.