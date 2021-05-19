UrduPoint.com
Abbas' Advisor Says World's Reaction To Gaza-Israel Hostilities Insufficient

Umer Jamshaid 6 seconds ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 11:20 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) The reaction of the Arab and Muslim world, as well as other countries, to the ongoing hostilities in the Gaza Strip and other Palestinian territories is not sufficient, Mahmoud Al-Habbash, the Palestinian leader's advisor on religious and Islamic affairs, told Sputnik.

"The reaction of Arab, Muslim and other countries across the world is not sufficient so far, it is much smaller than it should be, but we are aware of the reality, in which the world lives," Al-Habbash said.

According to the presidential advisor, the Palestinian authorities will continue efforts to garner international support, both official and public, in order to "protect Palestine and the legitimate rights of its people."

"Within the context, we work in all directions, especially since the focus of the current problem is Jerusalem and its shrines, which concern the entire Islamic world," the official added.

