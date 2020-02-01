Abbas Announces Palestine Cutting Ties With US, Israel

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Saturday he informed Israel and the United States that Palestine is cutting ties with both states over Washington's proposed "deal of the century" on Middle East settlement, which was rejected by Palestine as contrary to previous agreements

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Saturday he informed Israel and the United States that Palestine is cutting ties with both states over Washington's proposed "deal of the century" on Middle East settlement, which was rejected by Palestine as contrary to previous agreements.

"We sent two letters, onto to acting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and one to the US, about the fact that Palestine will have no relations, including in the security area, in light of them rejecting international law and agreements made earlier," Abbas said at the Arab League's extraordinary meeting in Cairo.

He said that the United States was longer a friend to the Palestinian National Authority.

The PNA leader added that he nevertheless stuck to demilitarization principles despite the fact that other Palestinian factions opposed the idea.

"I prefer to build a hospital, not buy a tank," he said.

US President Donald Trump's "deal of the century" envisions Israel's annexation of the Jewish settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan River Valley and retaining Jerusalem as its undivided capital. The deal also proposed an independent but demilitarized Palestine.

The deal has been slammed by Abbas, who said that Jerusalem and Palestinians' rights were "not for sale." Abbas requested the Arab League to hold an extraordinary meeting on Saturday to discuss the terms of the peace plan and agree on a joint Arab position.