Abbas Expects To Discuss Ways To Revive Palestinian Political Dialogue With Putin

Mon 22nd November 2021 | 01:17 PM

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas expects to discuss ways to revive a political dialogue in Palestine With Russian President Vladimir Putin during their bilateral meeting in Moscow on Tuesday

RAMALLAH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas expects to discuss ways to revive a political dialogue in Palestine With Russian President Vladimir Putin during their bilateral meeting in Moscow on Tuesday.

"During the visit, ways of reviving the political process will be discussed ...

We have previously stated our desire to hold an international peace conference under the auspices of the middle East Quartet in accordance with international resolutions, and therefore we are confident in Russian support for our efforts in this direction," Abbas told Sputnik.

The Palestinian leader also intends to "consult" with Putin and inform him about the latest developments in the region.

