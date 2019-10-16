UrduPoint.com
Abbas Expresses Gratitude To Saudi King For Supporting Palestinians - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 11:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas held a meeting on Wednesday with Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud in Riyadh and expressed gratitude for Saudi support for the Palestinian people throughout the decades, media reported.

According to WAFA news agency, Abbas also expressed commitment to standing with Saudi Arabia in fight against terrorism.

King Salman, for his part, reaffirmed further Saudi support for the Palestinians in their efforts to achieve international recognition and create their independent state within 1967 borders with Jerusalem as its capital.

