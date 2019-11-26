Abbas Expresses Hope Putin Will Visit Bethlehem at Christmas

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said in an interview with Russian journalists that Palestinians would be happy if Russian President Vladimir Putin accepts an invitation to visit Bethlehem this Christmas

RAMALLAH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said in an interview with Russian journalists that Palestinians would be happy if Russian President Vladimir Putin accepts an invitation to visit Bethlehem this Christmas

On Thursday, Palestinian Minister of National Economy Khaled al-Osaily told Sputnik that Palestine expected a visit from Putin in the near future, maybe in January.

"We have sent an invitation to Vladimir Putin to visit us in the near future, namely in Bethlehem, in particular, during the Christmas holidays.

We will be very happy if he accepts our invitation, it will be a great honor for us," Abbas said.

The Palestinian leader pointed out that he had very good friendly personal ties with Putin.

Russia and Palestine have been developing cooperation in various spheres for decades. In 2015, following Palestinian leader Abbas' visit to Russia, an agreement was signed to set up the Russian-Palestinian intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation as a means to overcome the existing trade obstacles. The commission has been meeting annually since then.