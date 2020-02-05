UrduPoint.com
Abbas, Guterres To Address UNSC On February 11 On Israeli-Palestinian Settlement - Envoy

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 11:30 AM

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, along with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will address the UN Security Council on February 11 to secure in the form of a resolution the position of the international community on the resolving of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Permanent Representative to the United Nations Riyad Mansour said

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, along with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will address the UN Security Council on February 11 to secure in the form of a resolution the position of the international community on the resolving of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Permanent Representative to the United Nations Riyad Mansour said.

"President Abbas will be arriving in New York on the 10th of this month, and will speak in the Security Council, I suppose, along with the Secretary-General, on the 11th of February," Mansour said on Tuesday in a meeting of the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People. "We will be seeking a position from the Security Council in the form of a draft resolution that will be before the Security Council."

Mansour said that a draft document outlining Palestinian position has already been developed, and the members of the Security Council are expected to finish negotiations on it by Friday. The draft is intended to have the most persuasive language and aims to obtain the largest support within the Security Council, according to the diplomat.

"We know it [the draft resolution] will be defeated by a veto, but we want to show that the entire international community is reflecting the same position advocated by all of us and articulated by the Secretary-General today," Mansour stated.

Earlier on Tuesday, the UN chief reaffirmed his commitment to supporting Palestinians and Israelis in resolving the conflict based on Security Council and General Assembly resolutions and the two-state solution within recognized borders of the pre-1967 order, before the occupation of the West Bank by Israel.

On January 28, US President Donald Trump unveiled his Middle East peace plan, which envisions Israel annexing settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley and keeping Jerusalem as its undivided capital.

The Trump peace plan also envisions the Palestinians doubling the territory they currently hold and receiving $50 billion in investment to spur the economy. However, the plan states Palestinian refugees would not be permitted to return to their land.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the peace plan while the Palestinian leaders said they outright reject it.

