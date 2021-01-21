Abbas Hopes for Cooperation With Biden to Achieve Peace in Middle East - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas congratulated US President Joe Biden on taking office and said he hoped for joint work to achieve peace in the region, WAFA reported.

Abbas congratulated Biden on his inauguration as President of the United States, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris, wishing them success in solving serious problems, the news agency said.

"We hope for joint work for peace and stability in the region and around the world," Abbas said, confirming his readiness for a comprehensive and just peace process.