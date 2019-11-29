UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abbas Says Palestine Will Continue To Resist Unlawful Israeli Occupation

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 11:59 PM

Abbas Says Palestine Will Continue to Resist Unlawful Israeli Occupation

Palestine will continue to fight Israel's illegal occupation of its territories, Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said in a message marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People and read by the ambassador to the United Nations, Riyad Mansour

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Palestine will continue to fight Israel's illegal occupation of its territories, Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said in a message marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People and read by the ambassador to the United Nations, Riyad Mansour.

"The time has come to take practical measures to protect the Palestinian people and enable it to exercise its right to self-determination, freedom and independence on its land occupied since 1967, with East Jerusalem as capital [of the state]," Palestinian news service WAFA quoted Mansour as saying on behalf of Abbas at a meeting held by the UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People in New York.

Abbas also commented on US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's November announcement that Washington no longer considered the construction of civilian settlements by Israel in the West Bank "inconsistent with international law.

"

"Such unlawful statements and decisions by the United States only embolden the Israeli government in perpetuating its occupation and in accelerating its settlement activities and in further committing crimes," Abbas said.

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.

Related Topics

United Nations Israel Palestine Washington Gaza Bank Jerusalem Independence New York United States November From Government Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Spanish Minister Calls Trump's Decision to Exit Pa ..

16 minutes ago

Spain Should Form New Government Before Christmas ..

18 minutes ago

Maltese Prime Minister Set to Resign Imminently Ov ..

18 minutes ago

Russia Pragmatically Approaches Relations With EU ..

18 minutes ago

NATO to Discuss China as Top Challenge at Next Wee ..

18 minutes ago

Ex-Brazilian football chief Teixeira banned for li ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.