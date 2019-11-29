Abbas Says Palestine Will Continue to Resist Unlawful Israeli Occupation

Palestine will continue to fight Israel's illegal occupation of its territories, Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said in a message marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People and read by the ambassador to the United Nations, Riyad Mansour

"The time has come to take practical measures to protect the Palestinian people and enable it to exercise its right to self-determination, freedom and independence on its land occupied since 1967, with East Jerusalem as capital [of the state]," Palestinian news service WAFA quoted Mansour as saying on behalf of Abbas at a meeting held by the UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People in New York.

Abbas also commented on US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's November announcement that Washington no longer considered the construction of civilian settlements by Israel in the West Bank "inconsistent with international law.

"Such unlawful statements and decisions by the United States only embolden the Israeli government in perpetuating its occupation and in accelerating its settlement activities and in further committing crimes," Abbas said.

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.