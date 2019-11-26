(@FahadShabbir)

RAMALLAH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The Palestinian National Authority (PNA) will not allow Tehran to meddle in the country's internal affairs and urges Iran to directly engage in a dialogue with the legitimate Palestinian leadership instead of cooperating with separate groups and factions, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told reporters on Tuesday.

"Iran has issues with some Arab States. And we, in turn, are monitoring what is happening. We are also watching what is happening in a number of other countries in the region, including Lebanon, Iraq, Iran, Algeria. There are problems everywhere. But we are just watching. Why? Because we decided not to interfere in the affairs of others. And we will not let anyone meddle in ours. When one state wants to interfere in the internal affairs of another one, we will not allow it. And we will prevent Iran from interfering in our affairs. The unrest is ongoing there. That is their business," Abbas said.

Regional media repeatedly reported that Tehran provides support to Palestinian factions and movements, such as Islamic Jihad group and Hamas.

Abbas stressed that avoidance of direct contacts with the PNA by Tehran undermined the unity of the Palestinian people and hindered the process of national reconciliation.

"We had normal relations. But after that, Iran has started a different course, that is, it has not engaged directly with the legitimate Palestinian authority. It interacted with groups, factions. For example, with Islamic Jihad and Hamas. We do not accept this approach ... There are no problems between us and Iran. However, we demand that Iran work with the legitimate Palestinian authority, and not with factions and groups, as it pushes split in the Palestinian life," Abbas concluded.

At the same time, the Palestinian leader added that Palestine and Iran had 40-year diplomatic relations, and there was the Palestinian Embassy successfully functioning in Tehran.