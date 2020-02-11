UrduPoint.com
Abbas Says Ready To 'Immediately' Start Mideast Peace Talks Under International Quartet

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 10:19 PM

Abbas Says Ready to 'Immediately' Start Mideast Peace Talks Under International Quartet

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Tuesday that he stands ready to begin negotiations right away on the Israeli-Palestinian peace process under the sponsorship of the Quartet on the Middle East, comprised of the United Nations, United States, Russia and the European Union

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Tuesday that he stands ready to begin negotiations right away on the Israeli-Palestinian peace process under the sponsorship of the Quartet on the middle East, comprised of the United Nations, United States, Russia and the European Union.

"I am ready to start the negotiations, as I was ready, always, if we have a partner in Israel ready for peace, ready for negotiations under the sponsorship of the international Quartet and on the basis of internationally agreed-upon parameters," Abbas said during a meeting of the UN Security Council. "I am serious: I am ready to stay here in the United Nations to start these negotiations immediately."

