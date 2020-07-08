Abbas Tells Putin Palestine Ready to Relaunch Mediated Negotiations With Israel - WAFA

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas has conveyed Palestine's readiness to engage in talks with Israel under international auspices in his conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Palestinian Authority's news service WAFA said on Wednesday.

Putin ad Abbas spoke on the phone on the latter's request and, according to the Kremlin's press release earlier in the day, the Russian president has vowed support of a fair solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"[Abbas] expressed the readiness of the State of Palestine to engage in negotiations on the basis of the international legal norms, under the auspices of the International Quartet, and with the participation of other countries," WAFA said in a press release.

According to the press release, the two leaders also discussed the intra-Palestinian reconciliation between the Gaza Strip-controlling Hamas and the West Bank-controlling Fatah groups, with Abbas welcoming Moscow's "important efforts to achieve Palestinian reconciliation."

Abbas also briefed Putin on Palestine's efforts for tackling the second coronavirus wave and thanked for Russia's assistance in this regard, as stated in the press release.

The leaders of Russia and Palestine have agreed to continue consultations and coordination on "issues of common concern and regional issues."

The decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict got a new turn of diplomatic escalation this week. On July 1, Israel was expected to act on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's post-election office to launch large-scale annexation of Palestinian lands in the northern part of the Dead Sea and the Jordan Valley. The plan never materialized however.

The Palestinian Authority and many foreign actors have decried Israel's annexation agenda.

The United Nations has been insisting on the so-called two-state solution, where Israel and Palestine will cohabit the disputed area peacefully and side by side.

In 2002, the International Quartet was established to facilitate the Israeli-Palestinian negotiations on the two-state solution. The quartet, which includes Russia, the European Union, the United Nations and the United States, has since met 54 times.