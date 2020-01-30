Abbas to Address UN Security Council to Oppose US Mideast Peace Plan Within 2 Weeks- Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will address the UN Security Council within the next two weeks to express opposition to the US middle East peace plan, Ambassador Riyad Mansour told reporters on Wednesday.

"These consultations will culminate with the visit by President Abbas within the next two weeks to the Security Council in which he will put before the [inter]national community the reaction of the Palestinian people and the Palestinian leadership against this onslaught against the national rights of the Palestinian people by the Trump administration," Mansour said.

Mansour pointed out that Palestine will simultaneously submit a resolution against the US peace plan.

"By that time, we will have an agreed text that the Security Council will vote on," Mansour said.