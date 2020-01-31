UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abbas To Address UNSC On Feb. 11 To Urge Opposition To US Peace Plan - Envoy To UN

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 01:14 PM

Abbas to Address UNSC on Feb. 11 to Urge Opposition to US Peace Plan - Envoy to UN

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will come to the UN Security Council on February 11 to mobilize opposition to US President Donald Trump's peace plan, Permanent Representative to the United Nations Riyad Mansour told reporters on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will come to the UN Security Council on February 11 to mobilize opposition to US President Donald Trump's peace plan, Permanent Representative to the United Nations Riyad Mansour told reporters on Thursday.

"The 11th is fixed," Mansour said when asked to confirm the exact date of the Palestinian leader's visit.

Trump's plan, presented on Tuesday, allows Israel to keep Jerusalem as its undivided capital and recognizes the country's sovereignty over West Bank settlements. Israel would be required to stop building new settlements on Palestinian territories for four years while Palestinian statehood is negotiated.

Related Topics

United Nations Israel Visit Trump Bank Jerusalem February Opposition

Recent Stories

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

5 seconds ago

Democrats court Iowans ahead of vote, some stuck i ..

7 seconds ago

Five people killed in firing over old enmity in Sh ..

9 seconds ago

Dozens of vehicles fined for using unfit CNG kit

14 minutes ago

Australia U-19 cricketers face sanctions for mocki ..

14 minutes ago

Kenin's Melbourne heroics forged from turbulent fa ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.