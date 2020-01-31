Abbas to Address UNSC on Feb. 11 to Urge Opposition to US Peace Plan - Envoy to UN

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will come to the UN Security Council on February 11 to mobilize opposition to US President Donald Trump's peace plan, Permanent Representative to the United Nations Riyad Mansour told reporters on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will come to the UN Security Council on February 11 to mobilize opposition to US President Donald Trump's peace plan, Permanent Representative to the United Nations Riyad Mansour told reporters on Thursday.

"The 11th is fixed," Mansour said when asked to confirm the exact date of the Palestinian leader's visit.

Trump's plan, presented on Tuesday, allows Israel to keep Jerusalem as its undivided capital and recognizes the country's sovereignty over West Bank settlements. Israel would be required to stop building new settlements on Palestinian territories for four years while Palestinian statehood is negotiated.