Abbas To End Deals With Israel Over Demolition Of Palestinian Homes In East Jerusalem

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 02:00 AM

Abbas to End Deals With Israel Over Demolition of Palestinian Homes in East Jerusalem

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas announced Thursday he would terminate agreements with Israel after its military razed a dozen of Palestinian homes in occupied East Jerusalem.

"We will not succumb to the dictates and the imposing of a fait accompli on the ground with brute force, specifically in Jerusalem," he was quoted as saying by the Wafa news agency.

Abbas reiterated Palestinians' opposition to US President Donald Trump's "deal of the century" for their peace with Israel that relied heavily on economic incentives but left the two-state solution in limbo.

"We will not surrender and we will not coexist with the occupation, nor will we accept the 'deal of the century.' Palestine and Jerusalem are not for sale or bargain," he stressed.

United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo on Tuesday demanded that demolitions of Palestinian homes must stop. The Palestinian authorities said they would take the case to the International Criminal Court.

