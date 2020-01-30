Abbas to Fly to Cairo for Arab League Meeting on US Peace Deal - Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas will fly to Cairo on Friday for an Arab League meeting on the United States' Middle East peace plan, the Palestinian ambassador to Egypt said.

Arab League foreign ministers will gather at its headquarters on Saturday to assess President Donald Trump's proposal for ending the conflict between Palestinians and Israelis.

"President Abbas will arrive in Cairo on Friday to participate in an extraordinary session of Arab countries' foreign ministers," Diab Allouh was quoted as saying by the WAFA news agency.

The meeting aims to agree a joint Arab position on the US peace initiative, which would guarantee keeping Jerusalem as Israel's undivided capital and the recognition of illegal West Bank settlements in return for a promise of Palestinian statehood.