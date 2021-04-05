UrduPoint.com
Abbas To Undergo 'medical Tests' In Germany: Palestinian Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 10:54 PM

Abbas to undergo 'medical tests' in Germany: Palestinian source

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas left for Germany on Monday for "routine medical tests", a source in his office told AFP, weeks before the first Palestinian polls in 15 years

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ):Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas left for Germany on Monday for "routine medical tests", a source in his office told AFP, weeks before the first Palestinian polls in 15 years.

The 86-year-old Abbas left the presidential compound in Ramallah in the Israel-occupied West Bank via helicopter for Jordan, said the source.

He was to fly to Germany where he would meet Chancellor Angela Merkel, before returning on Thursday, the source added, requesting anonymity pending an official announcement.

