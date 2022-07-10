Abbott Plant in Michigan Resumes Production of Special Infant Formula - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2022) The Abbott Nutrition factory in Michigan, which halted baby formula production last month due to floods, is resuming production of EleCare formula for infants with food allergies, The Washington Post reports citing an Abbott spokesman.

Production of EleCare resumed at the Sturgis plant after a July 1 reboot, spokesman John Koval said as cited by the newspaper on Saturday, adding that the factory is "working to restart Similac production as soon as we can."

The US has been suffering from baby formula shortage since Abbott initiated a product recall in February, over concerns about bacterial contamination at Abbott's Michigan facility, which came after four infants fell ill and two died.

In May, the Biden administration invoked the Defense Production Act to boost production of infant formula and to use US military cargo airplanes in order to expedite overseas shipments of the product. That same month Abbott Nutrition - the largest infant formula manufacturer in the US - said that it had reached a deal with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to resume production of its infant formula in Michigan.