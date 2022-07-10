UrduPoint.com

Abbott Plant In Michigan Resumes Production Of Special Infant Formula - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 10, 2022 | 04:40 AM

Abbott Plant in Michigan Resumes Production of Special Infant Formula - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2022) The Abbott Nutrition factory in Michigan, which halted baby formula production last month due to floods, is resuming production of EleCare formula for infants with food allergies, The Washington Post reports citing an Abbott spokesman.

Production of EleCare resumed at the Sturgis plant after a July 1 reboot, spokesman John Koval said as cited by the newspaper on Saturday, adding that the factory is "working to restart Similac production as soon as we can."

The US has been suffering from baby formula shortage since Abbott initiated a product recall in February, over concerns about bacterial contamination at Abbott's Michigan facility, which came after four infants fell ill and two died.

In May, the Biden administration invoked the Defense Production Act to boost production of infant formula and to use US military cargo airplanes in order to expedite overseas shipments of the product. That same month Abbott Nutrition - the largest infant formula manufacturer in the US - said that it had reached a deal with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to resume production of its infant formula in Michigan.

Related Topics

Shortage Washington Died Same February May July Post From

Recent Stories

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candi ..

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister

4 hours ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

4 hours ago
 PM felicitates nation, Muslim Ummah on auspicious ..

PM felicitates nation, Muslim Ummah on auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

4 hours ago
 President felicitates nation, Islamic world on Eid ..

President felicitates nation, Islamic world on Eid-ul-Azha

4 hours ago
 Govt providing relief to poor families: Salma Butt ..

Govt providing relief to poor families: Salma Butt

4 hours ago
 UK transport minister latest Tory MP to unveil bid ..

UK transport minister latest Tory MP to unveil bid to replace Johnson

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.