ABC and CBS TV-Channels Stop Broadcasting From Russia - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) The US TV-channels of ABC and CBS have stopped broadcasting from Russia amid the latter's military operation in Ukraine, media reported.

According to the Deadline news outlet, the decision was made after Russian President Vladimir Putin had signed a Federal law criminalizing the spread of disinformation about the country's armed forces, their defamation, as well as the calls for sanctions against Russia.