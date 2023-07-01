Open Menu

Abducted Police Officers Found Alive In Mexico's Chiapas State - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Abducted Police Officers Found Alive in Mexico's Chiapas State - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2023) Police officers in Mexico's southernmost state of Chiapas who were abducted three days ago by unknown individuals have been found alive and have already met with their families, media report.

Gabriela Cepeda Soto, the Commissioner of the Secretariat of Security and Civilian Protection of Chiapas, said on Wednesday that over 1,000 officers were involved in the search for 16 police officers kidnapped in Chiapas by an armed group of people.

Milenio reported on Friday that the 16 police officers kidnapped on Tuesday were found alive on Friday and reunited with their families. The officers were found on one of the highways in Chiapas.

The abducted officers had previously appeared in two videos on social media, saying that their kidnappers demanded the resignation of three employees of the Chiapas department of public security.

Related Topics

Police Social Media Mexico Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2023

4 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

9 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosq ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj season

8 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosq ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj season

8 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj sea ..

10 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Custodian of Two Holy Mos ..

UAE leaders congratulate Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on success of Hajj season

10 hours ago
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Chile

11 hours ago
 UAE-Armenia relations are witnessing a new histori ..

UAE-Armenia relations are witnessing a new historical era: UAE Ambassador

12 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Independence Day

19 hours ago
 DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of ..

DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of determination at Senses

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2023

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

1 day ago

More Stories From World