MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2023) Police officers in Mexico's southernmost state of Chiapas who were abducted three days ago by unknown individuals have been found alive and have already met with their families, media report.

Gabriela Cepeda Soto, the Commissioner of the Secretariat of Security and Civilian Protection of Chiapas, said on Wednesday that over 1,000 officers were involved in the search for 16 police officers kidnapped in Chiapas by an armed group of people.

Milenio reported on Friday that the 16 police officers kidnapped on Tuesday were found alive on Friday and reunited with their families. The officers were found on one of the highways in Chiapas.

The abducted officers had previously appeared in two videos on social media, saying that their kidnappers demanded the resignation of three employees of the Chiapas department of public security.