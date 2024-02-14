Abducted Polish doctor freed in Chad: govt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) A Polish doctor kidnapped in southern Chad last week has been released, Poland's foreign affairs minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on Tuesday.

Aleksandra Kuligowska, a volunteer at a hospital run by the Caritas Catholic charity was abducted on Friday.

"She is safe and healthy, which I have told those close to her by telephone. I thank local forces and our French allies for their actions," Sikorski said on X, formerly Twitter.

