Abducted Polish Doctor Freed In Chad: Govt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2024 | 12:10 AM

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) A Polish doctor kidnapped in southern Chad last week has been released, Poland's foreign affairs minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on Tuesday.

Aleksandra Kuligowska, a volunteer at a hospital run by the Caritas Catholic charity was abducted on Friday.

"She is safe and healthy, which I have told those close to her by telephone. I thank local forces and our French allies for their actions," Sikorski said on X, formerly Twitter.

