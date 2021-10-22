Abduction of LPR Official in Joint Control Center Was Planned in Advance - LPR Diplomat

The abduction of Russian citizen Andrei Kosyak, representing the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination, was planned in advance in a bid to destabilize the situation in Ukraine's south-east, LPR Foreign Minister Vladislav Deinego said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) The abduction of Russian citizen Andrei Kosyak, representing the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination, was planned in advance in a bid to destabilize the situation in Ukraine's south-east, LPR Foreign Minister Vladislav Deinego said on Friday.

"Judging by Ukraine's actions and materials published by the Ukrainian military, ... it is clear that the abduction of the observer was planned in advance and that this move was aimed at deliberately destabilizing the situation," Deinego told reporters.

The people behind this are obviously "not interested in a peaceful settlement," the foreign minister added.