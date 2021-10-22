UrduPoint.com

Abduction Of LPR Official In Joint Control Center Was Planned In Advance - LPR Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 02:49 PM

Abduction of LPR Official in Joint Control Center Was Planned in Advance - LPR Diplomat

The abduction of Russian citizen Andrei Kosyak, representing the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination, was planned in advance in a bid to destabilize the situation in Ukraine's south-east, LPR Foreign Minister Vladislav Deinego said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) The abduction of Russian citizen Andrei Kosyak, representing the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination, was planned in advance in a bid to destabilize the situation in Ukraine's south-east, LPR Foreign Minister Vladislav Deinego said on Friday.

"Judging by Ukraine's actions and materials published by the Ukrainian military, ... it is clear that the abduction of the observer was planned in advance and that this move was aimed at deliberately destabilizing the situation," Deinego told reporters.

The people behind this are obviously "not interested in a peaceful settlement," the foreign minister added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Luhansk

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021: Ireland opts to bat first agai ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Ireland opts to bat first against Namibia

1 minute ago
 China to strengthen IPR protection in emerging sec ..

China to strengthen IPR protection in emerging sectors

1 minute ago
 Six booked over power theft in sargodha

Six booked over power theft in sargodha

1 minute ago
 Women must focus on training young generation: Nig ..

Women must focus on training young generation: Nighat Shahid

1 minute ago
 COVID-19 Vaccination in Russia at Lower Rate Than ..

COVID-19 Vaccination in Russia at Lower Rate Than in Europe - Kremlin

1 minute ago
 PFA destroys 2000 liter adulterated milk

PFA destroys 2000 liter adulterated milk

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.