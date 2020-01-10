UrduPoint.com
Abdul Mahdi Calls On US To Send Delegates To Discuss Pullout From Iraq - Ministry

Abdul Mahdi Calls on US to Send Delegates to Discuss Pullout From Iraq - Ministry

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi during a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on Washington to send delegates to discuss the future withdrawal of foreign forces from Iraq, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi during a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on Washington to send delegates to discuss the future withdrawal of foreign forces from Iraq, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Pompeo and Abdul Mahdi discussed recent developments in the middle East, including Iran's ballistic missile attacks on two military bases in Iraq. Pompeo, in turn, said that the US would take all necessary measures to protect its own as well as Iraq's interests.

"The Prime Minister [Abdul Mahdi] has called upon the US Secretary of State to send envoys to Iraq to create mechanisms for implementing the Council of Representatives' decision to safely withdraw forces from Iraq," the ministry said in a statement, a copy of which was obtained by Sputnik.

The Iraqi parliament decided to expel foreign troops after the US killed one of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' top generals, Qasem Soleimani, and Abu Mahdi Muhandis, the deputy commander of the Iraqi Shia militia, near the Baghdad International Airport on January 3.

