Abdullah Bin Zayed Congratulates German FM, Discusses Strengthening Ties
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ABU DHABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, congratulated Johann Wadephul on his appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany.
The two ministers, during a phone call, explored strategic partnership between the UAE and Germany, discussing ways to deepen bilateral relations and broaden cooperation across key sectors.
Sheikh Abdullah conveyed his best wishes to Wadephul for success in his new role, expressing his desire to foster close cooperation aimed at strengthening ties and achieving joint progress and prosperity for the two countries.
