Abe Brought Political Stability to Japan, Yet His Ambitions Were His Curse

Forced to quit as prime minister due to health issues, Japan's Shinzo Abe has put an end to political instability and constant switching of Japanese premiers by keeping the office for an unprecedently long time, yet has been unable to achieve some of his most ambitious policy goals because he set the bar too high for himself, experts told Sputnik

Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, has announced his decision to step down during a press conference earlier on Friday. The move followed after Abe visited Tokyo hospitals two times in a row within several days. The politician is suffering from ulcerative colitis, a disease causing long-term inflammation and ulcers of the large intestine, which has forced him to resign as prime minister in 2007. Rumors about the 65-year-old politician's deteriorating health and possible resignation have been spreading for weeks after media reports about him vomiting blood. In addition, people close to Abe have said that the prime minister has shown signs of exhaustion after months of steering the nation's coronavirus response.

Prior to Abe's resignation, his cabinet approvals ratings have been falling for several months in a row amid the pandemic and its economic effects, plunging to 36 percent in August, while disapproval rates went up to 49.1 percent, according to the Kyodo news agency's survey released on Sunday.

Brad Glosserman, the deputy director of the Center for Rule Making Strategies at the Tama University in Japan, asserted that Abe would not have resigned unless there was no other option.

"I think he is too stubborn and individual to commit to his agenda and too conscious of what is yet undone ... It seems to me that Abe is that kind of person who hangs in office unless he absolutely has to [leave]," Glosserman told Sputnik.

Dr. Victor Teo, the Cold War Project visiting fellow at CRASSH University of Cambridge, agreed that it must have been a tough decision for Abe to step down.

"This clearly has been a difficult [decision] for him. However, he should take comfort in the fact that his record of such long service has given him a very illustrious place in Japanese political history," Teo told Sputnik.

ABE'S GREATEST SUCCESS IS HIS LONG TENURE BUT SET TOO AMBITIOUS GOALS

On Monday, Abe has passed another key milestone as his nation's longest-serving prime minister, but this time � in terms of the longest uninterrupted service, overtaking his great-uncle Eisaku Sato, who ran the country from 1964 to 1972.� His previous tenure record came last November when Abe surpassed all his predecessors by having held the office for more days in total than any of them. Staying in the office for so long is one of his major accomplishments, experts told Sputnik.

"Prime Abe has been exceptional in the sense that he has brought unprecedented stability to Japanese politics. Before him, there was a revolving door of many Prime Ministers that caused tremendous problems for proper governance in Japan. His second term as Prime Minister has lasted about 7 years 8 months as of today. So he has provided a stable outlook and a constant platform for Japan's domestic politics and international affairs," Dr. Teo said.

Glosserman similarly noted that Abe's most recent predecessors were keeping office for a year or two or even less, which led to political instability.

"It prevents a country from being taken seriously in the world � an US President or a Russian president. They are not going to invest time and energy in building a relationship with someone who is not going to be in the office the next time they have to think about a visit or have an international meeting ... So Japan can't be a player internationally if there is a different governor every 9 months or 12 months. The fact that Abe stayed in office the really made a huge difference," he said.

�The analyst noted that Abe's other successes included "re-creating" Japan's National Security Council that was modeled after similar body in the US, building security relations with new countries such as the EU, India and Australia, as well as contributing to reviving of the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement and forging a trade agreement with the European Union.

"Those two [agreements] are very important because the international economic and trade order right now is under extraordinary pressure ... Abe's commitment to building international order has been very important," Glosserman said.

Yet, despite holding the office longer than any of his predecessors, Abe has been unable to fulfill some of his ambitions, such as resolving the issue of Japanese people abducted by North Korea, inking a peace treaty with Russia and amending the post-war pacifist clause of the Japanese constitution, which broke his heart as he told reporters.

"I think he will look at his agenda and he will realize what is left undone and very much prefer to be in the office to take care of it ... He will remember more those things that things that he did. He will be haunted by this, I think," Glosserman said.

Dr. Rajaram Panda, a research fellow at the Parliament of India, and ICCR Chair Professor at Reitaku University, told Sputnik that he would give Abe "9 out of 10" on both domestic and foreign policies, even though he failed to resolve the abduction issue and get a constitutional amendment passed.

"Both are difficult and at least he tried his best, though without success," the researcher said.

According to Teo, the constitutional revision was Abe's key pet project.

"I think he has made tremendous strides in this in the sense that he has largely rallied the government officials to consolidate Japan's alliance with the United States, lifted the status of Self-Defence Force, but he has stopped short of being able to revise the Constitution fully, simply I think the Japanese public is not in agreement with this. He has also failed to bring the kidnapped Japanese nationals home from North Korea, reach a peace agreement with Russia, both of which he has worked on but failed," the expert said.

"I would say that he has been a very decent Prime Minister, but perhaps has set his goals too high," he added.

MANY CANDIDATES UP TO RACE FOR PREMIER'S SEAT, BUT MAJOR POLICY CHANGE UNLIKELY

Following the resignation, Abe is expected to stay in office until the ruling Liberal Democratic Party elects his replacement, who will be then formally elected in the parliament.

"I think we will see a vigorous fight for the Prime Ministers seat," Teo said.

Abe has not endorsed anyone as his successor so far, but experts, interviewed by Sputnik, named several likely contenders to run for the office. They included Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso, hawkish former defense minister Shigeru Ishiba, former foreign ministers Fumio Kishida and Taro Kono, as well as incumbent top diplomat Toshimitsu Motegi, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, and Tokyo governor Koike Yuriko.

Despite the lengthy list of the potential candidates, Glosserman expressed skepticism about most of them: Aso, 79, could be too "a little old" for the job; Suga, though being capable, lacks "vitality " that this position requires; Kishida, according to the expert, was unable to "gather enough confidence in people"; Kono could be perceived as a wild card; while Koike faces procedural issues as she is not a Diet member.

"One, he [Abe] had a vision of government. Two, he had knowledge of the government and the party. And three, he had pragmatism in his second term [from 2012] ... That's pragmatism and intelligence that a lot of politicians don't have ... I think it will be very difficult for them to find someone who has all of these traits, and what that means, I am afraid, is that we may return to that revolving day in the country," he said.

Yet, any major change to Japan's foreign policies are unlikely, experts agreed.

"I personally don't think Abe's successor will have a significantly different policy on Russia, North Korea, USA as the person is chosen by the LDP. Abe's policies are in tune with what the LDP conservative elders want," Teo said.