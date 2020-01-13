UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abe Calls On Riyadh To Cooperate For Middle East Stability Amid US-Iran Tensions - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 12:44 PM

Abe Calls on Riyadh to Cooperate for Middle East Stability Amid US-Iran Tensions - Reports

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to cooperate in order to stabilize the situation in the Middle East amid heightened US-Iran tensions, the Kyodo news agency reported on Monday, citing a senior Japanese government official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to cooperate in order to stabilize the situation in the middle East amid heightened US-Iran tensions, the Kyodo news agency reported on Monday, citing a senior Japanese government official.

On Sunday, Abe visited Saudi Arabia and met with the crown prince as a part of his five-day tour to the countries of the Middle East. The meeting took place in the city of Al Ula in the country's northwest.

The agency reported that both sides agreed on the necessity of joint efforts to ease tensions in the region as a military conflict would affect the rest of the world as well and threaten global peace and stability.

According to the Japanese official, the prime minister also called on all parties concerned to respond to the situation in a restrained manner.

Earlier on Sunday, the minister also met with King Salman in the Saudi capital of Riyadh to exchanged views on the matter.

The past two weeks brought about a new escalation of tensions in the Middle East. On January 3, the United States conducted a strike that killed one of Iran's top military commanders, Qasem Soleimani. Iran responded by attacking two Iraqi bases housing US military personnel. US President Donald Trump has not announced a military response to the missile strikes but pledged to impose additional economic sanctions on the Islamic republic. On January 9, Abe vowed to continue diplomatic efforts to ease tensions between the two countries and praised the United States' "restrained response" to Iran's attacks.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Iran Riyadh Trump Saudi United States Saudi Arabia Middle East Mohammed Bin Salman January Sunday All Government Top Housing Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Pakistan will not join any war but will continue p ..

10 minutes ago

Egypt Supports Libyan Ceasefire, Calls for Limitin ..

2 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi automotive trade rises 5% in first ten m ..

16 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

14 minutes ago

Bye, bye London: British fashion star Green makes ..

29 minutes ago

S. Korea's ratio of unemployed in late 20s ranks h ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.