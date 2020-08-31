UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abe Confirms To Putin Tokyo's Interest In Dialogue On Kurils - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 02:42 PM

Abe Confirms to Putin Tokyo's Interest in Dialogue on Kurils - Reports

Outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the next Japanese government would want to continue the dialogue on the Kuril islands claimed by both Russia and Japan, the Jiji outlet reported Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the next Japanese government would want to continue the dialogue on the Kuril islands claimed by both Russia and Japan, the Jiji outlet reported Monday.

According to the outlet, Abe and Putin had a phone call on Sunday.

Abe announced on Friday that he would step down because of health complications, adding that he regretted leaving office before a peace treaty with Russia was signed.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin Japan Sunday Government

Recent Stories

UK announces to reopen schools

17 minutes ago

All resources being utilised to deal with Karachi ..

1 minute ago

Rapid Intervention Teams respond to gas explosion ..

44 minutes ago

Russia's FSB Exposes Large-Scale IS Fundraising Ce ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan strongly condemns desecration of Holy Qur ..

44 minutes ago

Street Art Pakistan; A step towards better Pakista ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.