MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the next Japanese government would want to continue the dialogue on the Kuril islands claimed by both Russia and Japan, the Jiji outlet reported Monday.

According to the outlet, Abe and Putin had a phone call on Sunday.

Abe announced on Friday that he would step down because of health complications, adding that he regretted leaving office before a peace treaty with Russia was signed.