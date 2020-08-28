Abe Explains Decision to Resign by Potential Impact of Poor Health on His Work

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday he would step down because his worsened condition and treatment could threaten the decision-making process.

"In politics, getting results is the most important thing.

Facing illness and treatment and being in poor physical form, I could not let myself to make mistakes in important political decisions and fail to achieve results. I have decided that I should not continue to hold the position of prime minister, as I can no longer firmly carry out the mandate given to me by the people. I've decided to resign as Prime Minister," Abe told the press conference.