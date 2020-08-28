UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abe Explains Decision To Resign By Potential Impact Of Poor Health On His Work

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 01:50 PM

Abe Explains Decision to Resign by Potential Impact of Poor Health on His Work

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday he would step down because his worsened condition and treatment could threaten the decision-making process.

"In politics, getting results is the most important thing.

Facing illness and treatment and being in poor physical form, I could not let myself to make mistakes in important political decisions and  fail to achieve results. I have decided that I should not continue to hold the position of prime minister, as I can no longer firmly carry out the mandate given to me by the people. I've decided to resign as Prime Minister," Abe told the press conference.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Poor

Recent Stories

Babar Azam is determined to make first century in ..

36 seconds ago

Â Former civil approaches SJC against LHC CJ Muham ..

23 minutes ago

Emirati woman are key partners in country&#039;s a ..

52 minutes ago

Pakistan records significant decline in Coronaviru ..

2 hours ago

Urban flooding caused by heavy rain in Karachi kil ..

2 hours ago

Law Minister appeals opposition to support Govt fo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.