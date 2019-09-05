Abe Hopes Japan, Russia to Achieve Progress on Easing Visa Regime Soon

(@FahadShabbir)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Japan and Russia will take steps toward easing visa regime, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday, expressing hope that progress will be achieved soon.

"As for the visa regime between our countries, both sides will take measures [to ease it].

The so-called visa system will be eased anyway. As for the speed of taking these measures, I hope it will accelerate," Abe said at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.