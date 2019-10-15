Abe May Declare Devastating Typhoon Hagibis 'Severe Natural Disaster' - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) The Japanese government is determining whether to designate deadly Typhoon Hagibis as a "severe natural disaster" to unlock more funds for reconstruction efforts in the affected regions, media reported on Tuesday, citing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Abe specified that the measure would make 315 municipalities eligible for extra assistance in urgently performing repair work, according to Japan's NHK broadcaster.

The government will also create a cross-ministerial task force in charge of restoring the supply of water and power to affected areas, and make efforts to help those displaced, Abe said.

The broadcaster, meanwhile, estimates that over 12,000 homes have been flooded after the typhoon ripped through the country.

Earlier, it reported about 138,000 homes were left without running water, and 35,000 households had no power.