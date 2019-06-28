Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, whose country hosts this year's G20 summit, proposed a toast during the leaders' dinner on Friday wishing that the meeting will be successful in bringing peace and prosperity to the world

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, whose country hosts this year's G20 summit, proposed a toast during the leaders' dinner on Friday wishing that the meeting will be successful in bringing peace and prosperity to the world

The overall atmosphere of the dinner looked positive. Before the toast, Russian President Vladimir Putin leaned to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who was sitting next to him, and apparently told her a joke with both leaders laughing.

"Let me propose a toast wishing a great success of the G20 Osaka summit for peace and prosperity of the world and for your health and greater success.

Kampai! [Cheers!]," Abe said during the dinner.

All leaders followed Abe's lead and raised their sake cups and said "kampai." After the toast, US President Donald Trump turned to Putin the two leaders were separated by an empty chair of Abe, who was still at the podium at the moment and said something, with the Russian president nodding. Trump was also the only leader shown by the host broadcaster, who drank wine and not sake, to the toast.