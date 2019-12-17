Japan will host a summit between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in an effort to reduce tensions in the Middle East, its Foreign Ministry said Tuesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Japan will host a summit between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in an effort to reduce tensions in the middle East, its Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

Rouhani will come to Japan for a two-day visit this Friday. This will be the first trip of an Iranian leader to the archipelago nation in almost two decades.

"Japan has been relentlessly making diplomatic efforts, in cooperation with relevant countries including the United States and Iran, in order to ease the tensions and stabilize the situation in the Middle East," the press release read.

The two leaders will discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues.

The summit comes six months after Abe flew to Tehran amid a US-Iranian standoff in the Persian Gulf. A close US ally, he struck a reconciliatory tone, declining to join the US-led maritime force in the region to guard tankers against attacks that the US blamed on Iran.