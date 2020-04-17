UrduPoint.com
Abe Says Has No Plans To Cut WHO Funding Despite 'Questions' About Agency's Neutrality

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 11:00 PM

Abe Says Has No Plans to Cut WHO Funding Despite 'Questions' About Agency's Neutrality

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Japan will not follow the United States' lead in cutting the funding of the World Health Organization (WHO), despite having questions about the UN agency's initial response to the coronavirus epidemic, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said that he would pull US funding from the WHO, accusing the latter of taking China's word on the virus "at face value" and overlooking the Taiwanese Health Ministry's letter that alerted it about the risk of human-to-human transmission of COVID-19 back in December.

"There are views that the organization is not politically neutral.

There are questions and certain problems [regarding its response to COVID-19]," Abe said at a press conference when asked to comment on Trump's decision.

He added that Japan would study all these issues after the pandemic ended, but stressed that it would not cut the funding for the WHO.

"Cooperation with the WHO, which has the knowledge and provides support on the ground, is absolutely essential. The Japanese side absolutely does not consider the option of reducing the funding," Abe stated.

China has been blocking Taiwan's attempt to gain an observer status at the WHO for decades because Beijing considers the island to be a part of China.

