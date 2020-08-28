Abe Says Illness Makes Decision-Making Difficult Hence Plans to Resign - Kyodo

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told his Liberal Democratic Party that he would step down because his health condition made it difficult for him to make the right decisions, Kyodo news agency reported Friday, citing government sources.

According to Jiji Press, Abe said his chronic illness had returned.

"Ulcerative colitis has recurred. There is also a risk of worsening. I was not planning to suddenly resign as during my previous stint and cause trouble," Abe said, explaining reasons for his resignation.

Abe is planning to serve as acting prime minister until the new one can take over.

Meanwhile, former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida has already announced his readiness to become Abe's successor.